Englewood Detectives Nab City Man In Shooting, Charge With Him 4 Counts Of Attempted Murder

Englewood police detectives identified and charged a 20-year-old city man with several attempted murder counts, among other offenses, for shooting another man in the arm and sending a stray bullet through a resident's window.

Several shots were fired at a group of people in the 200 block of West Palisade Avenue around 11 p.m. Feb. 13, authorities initially said.

One them struck a 47-year-old man in the arm and another smashed through the window of an innocent resident’s home, they said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

City investigators working the case developed leads that led to Samuel I. Trusty Jr., who records show had a previous history of arrests since becoming an adult -- for burglary in Englewood and lewdness, criminal mischief and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer in Paramus.

They then obtained a search warrant for his home, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Joined by patrol officers and members of the department's Emergency Service Unit, they raided the residence on Thursday, March 28, he said.

With arm's reach of Trusty they seized a loaded handgun with a large-capacity magazine, Halstead said Friday."Trusty also threatened officers and obstructed the investigation," the deputy chief said.

The handgun was rushed to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which conducted ballistics tests that tied the weapon to the Feb. 13th shooting, he said.Trusty, who was taken to the Bergen County Jail that same day, remained held there Friday pending further court action on the more serious additional charges.These include four counts of attempted murder, two of reckless endangerment and two weapons offenses, as well as the earlier charges of possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, obstruction of a governmental function and making terroristic threats.

