Englewood Collision Sends Both Drivers To Hospital

A sedan collided with a Jeep on a busy Englewood street, sending both drivers to the hospital and jamming the area's early Thursday commute.

A 2014 Acura ILX driven by a 25-year-old city woman was headed west on East Palisade Avenue when it collided with a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old Franklin Lakes girl headed in the opposite direction at the corner of North Woodland Street just before 8 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

City firefighters had to extricate one of the drivers, Halstead said.

Neither had life-threatening injuries when taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, he said.

