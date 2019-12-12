Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Got Photos, Video From Jersey City Shooting? The FBI Needs Them
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Englewood Collision Sends Both Drivers To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The vehicles collided on East Palisade Avenue at North Woodland Street in Englewood just before 8 a.m.
The vehicles collided on East Palisade Avenue at North Woodland Street in Englewood just before 8 a.m. Photo Credit: Peter Jansen for DAILY VOICE

A sedan collided with a Jeep on a busy Englewood street, sending both drivers to the hospital and jamming the area's early Thursday commute.

A 2014 Acura ILX driven by a 25-year-old city woman was headed west on East Palisade Avenue when it collided with a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old Franklin Lakes girl headed in the opposite direction at the corner of North Woodland Street just before 8 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

City firefighters had to extricate one of the drivers, Halstead said.

Neither had life-threatening injuries when taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.