Englewood Cliffs Driver, 75, Charged In Palisades Park Hit-Run That Injured North Bergen Woman

UPDATE: Palisades Park police tracked down an SUV driver who they said took off after hitting a 19-year-old North Bergen woman at a notorious intersection.

The 75-year-old female Englewood Cliffs motorist received traffic summonses for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and failing to yield to a pedestrian after officers “checked different combinations of the license plate and matched up surveillance video,” Capt. Anthony Muccio said Friday.

The victim was heading south on Broad Avenue when she was struck by the woman’s Kia Soul in the crosswalk at East Columbia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

The driver continued going east on East Columbia, he said.

The victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with minor head and leg injuries, he said.

“Since our Traffic Safety Symposium [Oct. 28 of last year], we have noticed more awareness from drivers and pedestrians regarding safety concerns,” Muccio said Thursday, “but incidents like this remind us we have more work to do.

“The safety of everyone is our number one priority,” the captain said. “Our efforts are focused on saving lives, reducing injuries, and protecting the community.”

