Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: TRIBUTE: Selfless Saddle Brook Police Vet With Heart Of Gold Succumbs To Cancer
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Englewood Boy, 2, Rushed To Hospital After Ingesting Thyroid Meds

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Englewood police car
Englewood police car Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A 2-year-old Englewood boy who ingested thyroid medication was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital Friday, authorities said.

Responding officers were met in the lobby of the William Street building by the boy’s father, who said he’d taken an unknown amount of the medication, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The boy was “alert, conscious and responsive” when EMS took him to nearby Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Halstead said.

Detectives were investigating, as was the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the deputy chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.