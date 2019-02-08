Englewood Boy, 2, Rushed To Hospital After Ingesting Thyroid Meds

A 2-year-old Englewood boy who ingested thyroid medication was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital Friday, authorities said.

Responding officers were met in the lobby of the William Street building by the boy’s father, who said he’d taken an unknown amount of the medication, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The boy was “alert, conscious and responsive” when EMS took him to nearby Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Halstead said.

Detectives were investigating, as was the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the deputy chief said.

