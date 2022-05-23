Endangered NJ High School Student Missing Since Sunday

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing high school student from New Jersey.

Keyara Hollman was last seen at 4th Ward Park around 0:30 p.m Sunday, May 22, Linden police said.

She is believed to be wearing a pink sweater, black ripped jeans, and blue and white Jordan sneakers, according to police. She also had wired headphones.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to Linden police at 908-474-8501.

