EMT's Mom Gets Meal Train Rollin' For Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad

Jerry DeMarco
First responders need to keep up their strength.
First responders need to keep up their strength. Photo Credit: Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad

Beef stew, stuffed shells, pizza and more are headed to the Lyndhurst Emergency Squad thanks to a caring mom who’s gotten a meal train rolling.

“They are very busy and do not have time to get meals when they are on shift,” RoseMarie Rubinetti-Cappiello said. “Besides, many of our local restaurants are closed or close at 8 p.m. It's time for us to do our part.”

Four to five responders work each night shift from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

To keep the train rolling, go to the schedule: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/9lg0o6

Then contact Rubinetti-Cappiello directly so meals are delivered efficiently: Royoga@aol.com .

“Remember they are voluntarily putting themselves at risk to serve their community,” said Rubinetti-Cappiello said, whose son, LPES member Nick Sebastiano, is also a full-time EMT at University Hosptial in Newark. “Make food, order food for them, drop off snacks and treats.

“And don’t forget the day crew and volunteer firefighters, also.”

