EMT's Mom Gets Meal Train Rollin' For Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad

Beef stew, stuffed shells, pizza and more are headed to the Lyndhurst Emergency Squad thanks to a caring mom who’s gotten a meal train rolling.

“They are very busy and do not have time to get meals when they are on shift,” RoseMarie Rubinetti-Cappiello said. “Besides, many of our local restaurants are closed or close at 8 p.m. It's time for us to do our part.”

Four to five responders work each night shift from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

To keep the train rolling, go to the schedule: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/9lg0o6

Then contact Rubinetti-Cappiello directly so meals are delivered efficiently: Royoga@aol.com .

“Remember they are voluntarily putting themselves at risk to serve their community,” said Rubinetti-Cappiello said, whose son, LPES member Nick Sebastiano, is also a full-time EMT at University Hosptial in Newark. “Make food, order food for them, drop off snacks and treats.

“And don’t forget the day crew and volunteer firefighters, also.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.