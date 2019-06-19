EMS Worker Who Helped Revive Heart Attack Victim Among Honored Ramsey Responders

A Ramsey EMS worker who helped revive a 22-year-old man who went into cardiac at a local gym was among a group of heroes honored by the local Knights of Columbus.

Marc Greenwood was at Retro Fitness off Route 17 when the victim collapsed on April 28, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said at the time.

Marc Greenwood, a Ramsey Ambulance Corps member, senior planner for the borough Office of Emergency Management and Mahwah police dispatcher who used to work at the same gym, began CPR.

Officer Bryan Stevens arrived soon after and brought the victim back to full consciousness with one shock from a defibrillator, the chief said.

Ramsey EMS took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Greenwood was honored at the Knights’ 42nd Annual Shield Awards along with:

Ramsey Police Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli;

Ramsey Firefighter Nicholas Gaudio;

Ramsey Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Michael McMahon;

Ramsey Ambulance Corps Head Trustee Charles Schucht.

Ramsey Knights of Columbus 42nd Annual Shield Awards

COURTESY: Ramsey Knights of Columbus

