Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Customer Records Her Uber Eats Driver Masturbating Outside, Arrest Made
DV Pilot Police & Fire

EMS Worker Who Helped Revive Heart Attack Victim Among Honored Ramsey Responders

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Marc Greenwood with the Knights of Columbus Shield Award Co-Chairmen Harry Weber and Ralph Venturini.
Marc Greenwood with the Knights of Columbus Shield Award Co-Chairmen Harry Weber and Ralph Venturini. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Kathleen Greenwood

A Ramsey EMS worker who helped revive a 22-year-old man who went into cardiac at a local gym was among a group of heroes honored by the local Knights of Columbus.

Marc Greenwood was at Retro Fitness off Route 17 when the victim collapsed on April 28, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said at the time.

Marc Greenwood, a Ramsey Ambulance Corps member, senior planner for the borough Office of Emergency Management and Mahwah police dispatcher who used to work at the same gym, began CPR.

Officer Bryan Stevens arrived soon after and brought the victim back to full consciousness with one shock from a defibrillator, the chief said.

Ramsey EMS took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Greenwood was honored at the Knights’ 42nd Annual Shield Awards along with:

  • Ramsey Police Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli;
  • Ramsey Firefighter Nicholas Gaudio;
  • Ramsey Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Michael McMahon;
  • Ramsey Ambulance Corps Head Trustee Charles Schucht.

Ramsey Knights of Columbus 42nd Annual Shield Awards

COURTESY: Ramsey Knights of Columbus

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.