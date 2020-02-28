Emotional Video Shows Newark Police Rescuing Suicidal Man

The moment Newark police rescued a man threatening to jump over a railing to his death at Riverfront Park was captured in an emotional video.

A woman who saw the man flagged down officers in the area around Read Street near Raymond Boulevard shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 24, authorities said.

The officers approached the man and tried to talk him into stepping down from the railing, the video shows.

“They’re going to take my daughters away from me,” the man said when asked what was wrong.

Additional officers arrived on the scene, and when the man was distracted, they quickly grabbed him off the railing and to safety.

The man was subsequently transported to University Hospital for evaluation.

“I’m grateful that this incident ended with a member of our community rescued, rather than a far worse outcome,” said Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

“These officers exhibited the type of dedication and commitment to public safety that the people of Newark can be proud of.”

