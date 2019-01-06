Emerson Woman Struck By Vehicle Driven By Husband

A woman was struck in Emerson late Monday afternoon by a Jeep driven by her husband, said authorities, who were trying to determine exactly what happened.

The victim sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, authorities said, adding that the woman was hospitalized with facial injuries.

Police have been called to the Haines Street home before, responders said.

As of early Monday evening, authorities were "trying to determine whose story supports what really happened," Police Chief Michael Mazzeo said.

Law enforcement sources later said the husband was being charged as part of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The area around the house remained cordoned off after dusk fell Monday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.