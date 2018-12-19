Emerson PD: Vandal Charged In Rash Of Anti-Semitic Graffiti Was About To Do It Again

A local man who'd marked two Emerson schools and other areas in town with anti-Semitic graffiti was about to do it again when borough police grabbed him Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

"It was not a bias crime," Police Chief Michael Mazzeo said. "It's the brother of someone who is a senior in the [junior-senior high] school."

Brendan Rooney, 20, "was doing the same thing that he saw a group he found on social media doing," Lt. Michael McDermott said. "There was no evidence at all of this being a bias crime."

Officers spotted Rooney cruising the Villano School and pulled him over, the lieutenant said.Rooney, who'd previously been charged with graffiti-related vandalism in Westwood, was charged with six counts of criminal mischief for markings found at Villano and Memorial elementary schools, some parks, some signs in town and two on private property, McDermott said.

He was released on a summons pending further court action, the lieutenant said."The officers did a really good job," Mazzeo said. "They went on social media, they came up with a suspect and patrol caught him ready to do it again."

Detective Sgt. Ryan Sokerka coordinated the effort, the chief said.

"While the news that this has not been determined to be an act of bias should be welcomed by the community, this situation does open the door for parents to have important and necessary conversations at home," Schools Supt. Brian P. Gatens said.

"[T]he district is still in the process of planning positive and proactive student activities and assemblies for early January."

