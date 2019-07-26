Emerson PD Busts Reputed Brooklyn Counterfeiting Crew With Dozens Of Bogus Bills

Several accused members of a Brooklyn counterfeiting crew that's been operating in North Jersey were carrying dozens of bogus bills when Emerson police stopped them, authorities said Friday.

An alert was issued after the crew passed a couple of fakes at a Fairview QuickChek on Monday.

Emerson police spotted their four-door Toyota and pulled it over around 1 a.m. Thursday. The occupants reportedly claimed they’d been playing basketball in the area.

After smelling burnt marijuana, officers reported finding more than two dozen counterfeit $100 bills and a fifty.

Serial numbers apparently matched those of the bills passed in Fairview.

Arrested were:

Stevon Williams, 25;

Deondre Harris, 21;

Dontay Williams, 21;

Tzyah Bryan, 20.

Both Emerson and Fairview police charged the quartet with money laundering and counterfeiting conspiracy. Emerson police also charged them with possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Bryan also was wanted on warrants out of Westwood and Morris County, records show.

All four remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

Local police also notified the U.S. Secret Service.

