DV Pilot Police & Fire

Emerson HS Music Teacher Who Fought In Korean War Found Dead Outside Westwood Home

Jerry DeMarco
Daniel Ludovici
Daniel Ludovici Photo Credit: Vander Plaat Memorial Home

A private cremation was planned this weekend for a popular retired Emerson High School music teacher and Korean War veteran whose body was found outside his Westwood apartment.

Daniel Ludovici, 84, apparently was headed to the bathroom before dawn Monday when he either tripped or suffered a medical episode and went crashing through a window at the Coventry Square Apartments off Charles Street across Old Hook Road from Pascack Valley Medical Center, authorities said.

The U.S. Army veteran was pronounced dead soon after.

His apartment door was locked and there was no sign of foul play, police told Daily Voice.

"He may have died before the fall," one said.

Ludovici taught music for several years at Emerson High School.

"He was a really nice guy. Everybody liked him," a friend said Tuesday.

Ludovici leaves behind a daughter, Robyn McNair; grandchildren Danielle and Aidan McNair, all of Rochelle Park, and step-grandchildren Natalie McNair and her husband, Tony Vaccarino, of Morris Plains.

Visiting hours were scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home , 113 South Farview Avenue in Paramus, NJ.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation , 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 would be appreciated.

OBITUARY: www.vanderplaat.com

Coventry Square apartments, Westwood

