Emerson Driver's Wagon Plows Through Fences, Shed, Pool In Westwood

Jerry DeMarco
Lake Drive and Forest Avenue, Westwood
Lake Drive and Forest Avenue, Westwood Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A driver from Emerson was OK after her wagon crashed through two fences, destroyed a shed and damaged an in-ground pool in Westwood, authorities said.

The 32-year-old motorist apparently fell asleep before her 2021 Honda wagon hit the curb on the opposite side of Forest Avenue and barreled onto the Lake Drive property around 3 a.m. Monday, they said.

"There was damage to the yard, fence, shed, another fence, retaining wall and pool," Westwood Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

The driver sustained some cuts and scrapes and was taken to nearby Pascack Valley Medical Center, the chief said.

The vehicle had to be towed, he said.

