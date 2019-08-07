Contact Us
Elmwood Park Police Officer Dragged By Fleeing Acme Shoplifter

Jerry DeMarco
Latonya Hendricks
Latonya Hendricks Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ELMWOOD PARK PD

An Elmwood Park police officer escaped serious injury Wednesday afternoon when a shoplifter dragged him with her car.

Latonya Hendricks, 42, of Paterson shoved an Acme security guard who tried to stop her and fled with more than $200 worth of merchandise, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Officer Matt Ausslander, who was among the responders, opened the driver’s side door of Hendricks’s car to try and arrest her when she threw the vehicle into reverse, dragging him, the chief said.

Backup officers helped nab Hendricks, who kicked, punched and spit at them, Foligno said.

Ausslander was treated for a knee injury at Hackensack University Medical Center before being released.

Hendricks, meanwhile, was charged with assault by auto, robbery, and three counts each of aggravated assault on police and resisting arrest.

She remained held Wednesday night in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

