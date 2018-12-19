Elmwood Park Pedestrian, 80, Killed Just 150 Feet From His Home

UPDATE: Frank Pezza was walking to his Elmwood Park home when he was struck by two vehicles Thursday night -- just steps from his front door.

It was foggy and rainy when a car driven by a nurse heading to work from Garfield slammed into the 80-year-old Pezza just before 6:30 p.m., barely 150 feet from his River Drive home, authorities said.

Pezza was crossing River Drive from east to west and had possibly just gotten off of the bus from New York City, authorities said.

He was in the middle of the road when he was hit, hurling him from one lane into another, responders said.

A second vehicle, driven by an 83-year-old motorist, dragged him about 25 feet, they said.

It was the third pedestrian fatality in less than 24 hours in Bergen and Passaic counties.

No charges were filed nor summonses issued, Police Chief Michael Foligno said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Among the responders were the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collected evidence -- and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

River Drive remained closed until 11 p.m.

