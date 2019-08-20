Contact Us
Elizabeth Woman Left 3 Kids Alone In Car While She Visited Casino: Police

An Elizabeth woman was arrested in Pennsylvania on child endangerment charges.
An Elizabeth woman was arrested in Pennsylvania on child endangerment charges. Photo Credit: Bethlehem police

A woman from Elizabeth was arrested in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania over the weekend for allegedly leaving three children -- including an infant -- unattended in a car while she visited a casino.

WFMZ-TV reports that Milady Borda, 38, was arraigned Sunday morning and charged with two felony counts of child endangerment and a misdemeanor count for the same offense.

Surveillance video from Wind Creek Casino shows Borda taking the children -- aged 8, 3 and 11 months -- to her car shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Borda then spent the next two hours playing in the casino.

Borda was released after bail was posted on her behalf Monday. She is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 30.

Borda's relationship to the children was not immediately known, the station also reported.

