Elizabeth Man Tried Killing Woman With Car After Fender Bender: Prosecutor

A 56-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he ran over a woman with his SUV following a minor crash in Elizabeth, authorities said.

Vincent Jean and the 23-year-old woman had gotten into an accident on Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road, when the woman got out and was taking pictures of the vehicles from the sidewalk around 8:30 a.m., according to a release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

That's when Jean struck the woman with his car, drover over her then backed up deliberately and ran over her a second time, the UCPO said. He fled in a Mitsubishi SUV.

Later that morning, Elizabeth Patrol Officers found Jean sitting alone in the driver’s seat of his parked, damaged SUV on Jefferson Avenue in the City.

He was ultimately charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

