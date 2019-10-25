Elizabeth Man Admits Strangling Woman To Death, Trying To Kill Another

An Elizabeth man has pleaded guilty to killing one woman by strangling her and attempting to kill another at a city apartment six years ago, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responding to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Madison Avenue on May 8, 2013, found the body of Patricia Parnham-Hayward, 48. A garment was wrapped around her neck.

A second woman, 59, was also at the scene, had been seriously injured.

Investigators determined that Arlie Rodriguez, now 47, spoke to Parham-Hayward on the phone minutes, then entered a room at the apartment with her. When he emerged from the room alone, he attacked the other woman, who was a friend of Parnham-Hayward's.

Evidence including cigarette butts, clothing, surveillance video and phone records connected Hernandez to the crime, authorities said.

He has pleaded guilt to murder, attempted murder and criminal sexual contact. He faces 30 years in prison without parole eligibility when he's sentenced in December.

