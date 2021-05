A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition after being struck by a car Tuesday in Elizabeth, authorities said.

The teen was being picked up from school when she was struck around 1 p.m. at North Broad Street and North Avenue, City Spokeswoman Kelly A. Martins said.

The vehicle that struck her remained at this scene.

No further information was available. The scene was closed for investigation.

