Elizabeth Ends Scooter Program In Wake Of Teen's Death: Report

Nelson Miranda Gomez was riding a scooter when he was killed in Elizabeth last week by a tow truck making a turn. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Elizabeth officials Tuesday voted to end the city's e-scooter ride share program a week after a 16-year-old boy was killed while riding one, according to published reports.

All eight members of the city council who were present voted to cancel the city's short-lived agreement with Lime, which has 154 scooters in the city. The company was given two days to remove the scooters, WABC 7 reported.

The scooter program was introduced less than a month ago.

Calls for removing the scooters came within an hour after Nelson Miranda Gomez was struck by a tow truck making a turn around 8 p.m. Nov. 20. The boy's death has prompted other area communities to revisit plans to create their own local scooter ride-share programs, which have grown in popularity in the region since Hoboken began its program earlier this year.

"We're disappointed that the Elizabeth City Council has decided to suspend the e-scooter pilot program, but we hope to work with the city on a revised program," Lime said in a statement.

