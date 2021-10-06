Elizabeth Child, 3, Dies After Falling From Window, Mauled By Dogs

A child who fell from a window and then was attacked by dogs died Wednesday evening in Elizabeth, authorities said.

the 3-year-old boy apparently fell 15 feet from a window of a house on the 400 block of South 5th Street before two "aggressive" pit bulls began tearing at his legs just before 6 p.m., police said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

An Elizabeth police spokeswoman confirmed the incident but could not provide details, as the Union County Prosecutor's Office was apparently investigating.

The UCPO did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.