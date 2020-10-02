Electric Scooter Rider, 48, Struck, Killed By SUV In Jersey City

A 48-year-old man riding an electric scooter died after being struck by an SUV in Jersey City, authorities said.

The rider was struck by a 56-year-old woman driving a Nissan Rogue on the 700 block of Ocean Avenue around 4:20 p.m., Jersey City officials said.

The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Nissan driver had not been charged as of Friday.

The identities of the victim and driver were not released.

