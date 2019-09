A driver whose vehicle struck and killed an elderly woman in Passaic before dawn Wednesday may be unlicensed, responders said.

The victim was struck in front of 225 Gregory Avenue around 6 a.m.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and Passaic police were investigating.

More information was expected to be available Wednesday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.