Elderly Man Drowns On Labor Day In Sparta's Lake Mohawk

The body of an 80-year-old Sussex County man was pulled from Lake Mohawk after an accidental drowning on Labor Day afternoon, police confirmed.

Lawrence Botts, of Sparta, was attempting to use an inner tube to go around the side of his dock to get onto land from Lake Mohawk when the tube started to drift away from the boat into the water shortly after 12 p.m., Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon told Daily Voice.

Botts then lost his grip and slipped underwater, Lamon said.

Botts’ body was recovered and brought to shore by Lake Mohawk lifeguards a short time later.

Rescue and dive teams were called to assist but later cancelled when Botts’ body was found, police said.

Sparta Police and the Lake Mohawk Country Club lifeguards also assisted.

The incident remains under investigation.

