DV Pilot Police & Fire

Edgewater Onlooker Draws Fire For Posting Photo Of Decomposed Hudson Floater

Jerry DeMarco
NYPD Harbor Patrol Unit
NYPD Harbor Patrol Unit Photo Credit: COURTESY: NYPD

An employee at an Edgewater company drew criticism for tweeting photos Wednesday of a decomposed body floating in the Hudson River.

Because the body hadn’t washed up, Edgewater police notified the NYPD Harbor Patrol, which has jurisdiction of the river, just before 11:30 a.m., Detective Sgt. Timothy Farrell said.

They “took custody of the body and were attempting to identify” him, Farrell said.

Meanwhile, the 115 River Road employee who took the photos while on his lunch break decided it best to remove the shots.

“Had to delete that [stuff],” he tweeted later. “I don’t need that attention....I felt what it was like to be Twitter famous for an hour, tho.”

