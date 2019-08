A now-former Edgewater medical office manager stole $24,000 from her employer, said police who arrested her.

Cristal Miranda, 31, was charged with theft by deception after authorities investigated a complaint from the borough practice, Police Chief Donald Martin said Sunday.

She was released pending an Aug. 14 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

