Edgewater Ex-Con Gets 10 Years In Fed Pen For Laundering $850,000 In Drug Money

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Bobbie L. Henderson III
INSET: Bobbie L. Henderson III Photo Credit: INSET: Courtesy Falls (PA) Police Department

An ex-con from Edgewater is headed to federal prison for 10 years for laundering more than $850,000 in drug money.

Bobbie L. Henderson III, 36, was living in the St. Moritz high-rise off Gorge Road when he conspired with others to launder what he thought were proceeds from drug sales, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Henderson was charged in Pennsylvania five years ago with fighting with police who took him into custody after he crashed his car in the middle of a highway and left it there.

Rather than go to trial on the money laundering charge, he accepted a deal from the government, which seized the $853,120.

Henderson must serve just about all of the sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler also sentenced him to three years of supervised release, fined him $20,000 and ordered forfeiture of the cash.

Carpenito credited special agents and task force officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration with the investigation leading to the plea and sentence secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francesca Liquori of his Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.

