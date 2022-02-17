Easton Man Wanted For Phillipsburg Shooting, Gunpoint Gas Station Robbery: Prosecutor

An Easton man identified as the suspect in a recent Phillipsburg shooting and gunpoint robbery remains at large, authorities announced.

Larry Roberts, of the 1200 block of Lehigh Street in Easton, is accused of firing several rounds near Brainard Street in Phillipsburg on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Roberts faces charges for unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and contempt of court, Pfeiffer said.

Meanwhile, Roberts allegedly worked with two others to carry out a gunpoint robbery at Fuel One Gas Station in Greenwich Township, making off with around $600 in cash and $200 in merchandise on Sunday, Dec. 5, authorities said.

Roberts was charged with first-degree armed robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit armed robbery, theft, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Roberts remained at large, and both incidents were under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phillipsburg or Greenwich Township police departments.

