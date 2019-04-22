Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Easter Sunday Fire Severely Damages Little Ferry Home

Jerry DeMarco
Little Ferry firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Moonachie and South Hackensack.
Little Ferry firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Moonachie and South Hackensack. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: No one was injured in an Easter Sunday fire that severely damaged a Little Ferry home.

The two-alarm blaze broke out around 11 a.m. outside and extended up the side and through the attic of the 2½-story wood-frame Mariani Drive home, responders said.

Little Ferry firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Moonachie and South Hackensack.

They had the fire knocked in 20 or so minutes.

