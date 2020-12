East Rutherford firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Sunday.

The Willow Wood Court fire broke out in the living room of the 2½-story wood-frame home shortly before 2 a.m. and was quickly knocked down.

Joining borough firefighters at the scene were companies from Carlstadt, Rutherford and Wallington. They were released shortly before 3 a.m.

PHOTO: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

