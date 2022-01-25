East Orange TikToker Posted Inspiring Video Day Of His Killing

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and indictment of the person responsible for killing a 55-year-old man from East Orange.

Alfred Cheatham was shot and killed on Whittlesey Avenue near his home on Nov. 2, 2021, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:23 p.m.

Cheatham was active on TikTok, where he posted a video the same day he died singing along to Marvin Sapp's "Never Would Have Made It." The bio on Cheatham's page says he survived open-heart surgery and has been living with a pacemaker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.