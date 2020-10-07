East Orange Student, 16, Shot Dead Nearly Half-Mile From School

An East Orange High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Antoine Sanga-Niangara, 16, was shot near 165 Lincoln St. -- approximately half-a-mile from his school -- around 1:50 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Director Domingos Saldida said Wednesday.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

