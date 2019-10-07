Contact Us
East Orange Man Dies In House Fire, Others Displaced

Paul Milo
A fire broke out at an East Orange home Tuesday afternoon, killing a 53-year-old man. Video Credit: JeffStang Fire Photography

A 53-year-old man died in a fire at his East Orange home Tuesday, News 12 New Jersey reported.

The blaze started around 4 p.m. at the Wayne Street residence, claiming the life of 53-year-old David Swiney. Family members told News 12 that Swiney was visually impaired and might have been unable to make his way out of the burning home.

Others inside the home escaped the fire uninjured.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which usually investigates fatal fires, did not have any information when reached by Daily Voice Tuesday.

