East Orange Man Admits Role In Medical Insurance Fraud

An East Orange man said he worked with the owner of a medical billing company to submit false insurance claims for chiropractic services, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Keasam Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced in July.

Johnson worked as a supervisor at a telecoms firm when he submitted claims for out-of-network chiropractic services that were never performed. Authorities say Johnson and others who took part in the scheme received the cash instead with the help of Tiffany Marsh, 41, of West Orange.

According to prosecutors, Marsh, who owns TJB Medical Billing Consultants LLC, had access to billing software at the two chiropractors and created the fraudulent claims submitted by Johnson and others. She and Johnson were charged in June.

The charges against Marsh are still pending.

