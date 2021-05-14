Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
East Orange Man, 37, Shot Dead In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Stebbin Drew
Stebbin Drew Photo Credit: Facebook photo

A 37-year-old East Orange man was shot and killed overnight in Jersey City.

Stebbin Drew was found unresponsive after being shot near the City Crossings Apartments parking lot at Merseles Court and Bright Street around 1:50 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at approximately 2:15 a.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department. 

No arrests were made as of Friday afternoon. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. 

All information will be kept confidential.

