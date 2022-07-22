East Orange Apartment Fire Kills Woman, Displaces 18 Families (VIDEO)

A massive fire tore through an East Orange apartment building, killing an elderly woman and displacing 18 families overnight and into Friday morning, July 22.

Five firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the nine hours it took to put out the fire at The Villa on Prospect Street.

The three-alarm blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. and was burning when the sun came up.

The elderly woman who was found unresponsive in one of the units later died, officials confirmed. Several portions of the building collapsed before the blaze was under control around 9 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.