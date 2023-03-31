Contact Us
DWI Wife Fatally Ran Over Husband With Car In Somerset County: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Amanda O’Keefe.
Amanda O’Keefe. Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A Somerset County woman was DWI when fatally ran her husband over with a car in February 2023, authorities said.

Amanda O'Keefe, 37, had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit when she ran over her husband, Robert O'Keefe, 41, in Hillsborough on Saturday, Feb. 25, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Robert was pronounced dead outside of his Clark Lane home around 2:30 a.m., McDonald said.

O'Keefe surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, March, 29, on charges of second-degree death by auto. She was lodged in the Somerset County Jail and released on Thursday, March 30, with conditions of release pending future court appearance. 

