DWI Officer Ran Red Light Causing Off-Duty Crash In Hoboken: Report

A 24-year-old Union City police officer was apparently DWI when he ran a red light and struck another car while off-duty in Hoboken last month, NJ Advance Media reports.

Kevin Roldan allegedly ran the light on Paterson Avenue and struck the other driver heading south on Harrison Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 16, the outlet said citing a redacted criminal complaint.

Roldan told police that the light was yellow and that his vehicle was struck, the criminal complaint apparently says. An investigating officer smelled alcohol on Roldan's breath, and he subsequently failed a field sobriety test, NJ.com says. He was allegedly charged with DWI, reckless driving and third-degree assault.

Union City Police Chief Anthony Facchini was not immediately available when Daily Voice called Thursday, Nov. 3.

