Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

DWI Motorist Driving On Rim Fights With West Milford Police, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
West Milford police
West Milford police Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A drunken motorist driving on a rim fought with West Milford police who took him into custody, authorities said.

Officers Anthony Frassa and Jill Brickman had a pair of drug suspects stopped when they spotted the disabled car heading north, sparks flying, on Clinton Road near Route 23.

“After getting the vehicle to stop, [Brickman] noticed vomit outside the driver’s door,” according to a police report.

Both officers subdued and arrested the driver, identified as 21-year-old Connor Backes of Denville. They charged him with DWI, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Backes was released to a family member pending a court appearance.

Frassa had stopped the first vehicle for having its high beams activated.

After smelling burnt marijuana coming from the car, the officer seized a small bag of pot and another of cocaine while arresting the occupants – identified as driver Michael Kaps and passenger Elizabeth Latorre, both 19 of Woodland Park.

Both were charged with drug possession and released pending a court hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.