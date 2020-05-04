DWI Motorcyclist, 28, Leads Police On Pursuit Through Passaic, Morris Counties

A Morris County motorcyclist had been drinking when he led officers on a pursuit through three different towns, authorities said.

Lincoln Park Police responded to the area of Valley Road on reports of of an erratic motorcycle driver May 1 around 10:30 p.m., authorities said.

The motorcyclist -- later identified as Elliot Montalvo, 28, of Towaco -- was located on Pinebrook Road, where police said he ran a stop sign, prompting them to pull him over.

The man didn't stop, though, and officers pursued him through Lincoln Park to Montville, back to Lincoln Park and finally to Wayne.

Montalvo then lost control of the bike, authorities said.

Montalvo showed signs of intoxicated after being taken into custody and was transported to Chilton Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Upon his release from the hospital, Montalvo was transported to the Lincoln Park Police Department for processing, where he was charged with eluding police and driving while intoxicated. Montalvo was also given several summonses in Lincoln Park, Montville and Wayne Township for offenses committed in those jurisdictions.

Montalvo was released to a responsible party pending a court date.

