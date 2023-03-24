DWI Driver Gets 8 Years For Crash That Killed NJ Mom, Nurse

An intoxicated driver who caused a crash that killed a nurse and mom from Sparta early last year will spend years behind bars, a Sussex County judge has ruled.

Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta, was sentenced to eight years in prison, 85 percent of which he must complete before he will be eligible for release, said acting county Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart in a statement.

Princz had previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated in January, authorities noted.

Princz was headed north on Route 181 near Signal Hill Trail when he crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck 41-year-old Erin Moore's Hyundai Tuscon head-on on Jan. 30, 2022, Daily Voice reported.

Both drivers were treated at the scene, and Moore was extricated from her vehicle with the jaws of life, authorities said at the time.

Moore, of Sparta, was taken to Newton Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. Princz was airlifted to Morristown Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for head and back injuries and remained in serious condition, authorities said.

Moore, a Texas native who was most recently working as a registered nurse, left behind a husband and two daughters.

