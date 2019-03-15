Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
DWI Driver From East Hanover Shoved Police, Threw Shoe At Computer, Chatham Police Charge

Cecilia Levine
Chatham Borough police said Michael Relich threw a shoe at a computer and shoved a police officer at HQ.
Chatham Borough police said Michael Relich threw a shoe at a computer and shoved a police officer at HQ. Photo Credit: Chatham Borough PBA

A 21-year-old drunk driver from East Hanover threw a shoe at a computer and shoved a police officer, authorities said.

Chatham Borough police officers gave Michael Relich a field sobriety test after stopping him for speeding on Main Street around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, Detective Sgt. Michael Bochniak said.

He was being given a breath test at police headquarters when he threw a shoe at a computer monitor and shoved an officer, Bochniak said.

Redlich, who was arrested on drug charges after a 2016 traffic stop in Millburn, was charged this time with DWI, obstruction, criminal mischief, speeding and reckless driving, among other offenses.

He was released to a friend, pending court action, and his vehicle was impounded for 12 hours, under John's Law.

He was later released into the care of a friend pending a court.

