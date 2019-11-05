DWI Crash: Englewood Man's Sedan Rolls Twice, Splits Pole, Fort Lee Police Say

An Englewood driver was intoxicated when his sedan rolled twice before slamming into and splitting a utility pole on Main Street in Fort Lee, authorities said.

Philip Cavaliere, 47, was headed west on Main Street near Park Avenue when his 2015 Lexus IS “veered off the roadway, hit a curb and struck a utility pole” around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Witnesses told police the vehicle rolled twice and landed on its tires, Mirkovic said.

Responding officers smelled alcohol on Cavaliere’s breath and had him taken to the hospital in their custody to be treated for a cut on his head, the captain said.

Cavaliere, formerly of Queens, was charged with DWI and issued summonses and released under John’s Law.

The crash closed that section of Main Street near the George Washington Bridge for several hours before dawn Sunday while a utility crew replaced the pole and restrung wires.

