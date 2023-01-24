DWI Bergen Driver Charged In 5-Vehicle Crash That Flipped Dump Truck In Secaucus: Police

A 26-year-old man from Bergen County has been charged with assault by auto in connection with a five-vehicle crash that flipped a dump truck in Hudson County leaving two people injured, authorities said.

On Nov. 11, 2022, Secaucus police responded to Route 3 East on a report of an overturned dump truck along the service road. Responding units found the truck on its side in front of Bareli’s Restaurant with gravel spilled into the parking lot.

Four additional vehicles were involved, including Cyrus Crayton’s 2006 Honda Accord, which was found disabled across the main roadway of Route 3 East.

Crayton, driver of the Honda, from Bogota, was evaluated by EMS for minor injuries. While at the scene, he exhibited signs of intoxication prompting a search warrant for blood, police said. It was later determined that Crayton was operating his motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit, police said.

Crayton, initially traveling along Plaza Center Road in Secaucus, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the curb(s) of Route 3 East causing his vehicle to become disabled across the three left lanes.

The driver of the dump truck approached the accident scene in the left lane of Route 3 East and was unable to stop his fully loaded dump truck. He attempted to avoid the collision by swerving his truck to the right and impacted another vehicle, a 2013 Chevy Malibu, before eventually overturning in the service road. Both drivers suffered injuries as a result of the collision.

An investigation by the Secaucus Police Traffic Bureau revealed that Crayton was operating his 2006 Honda Accord while intoxicated and caused the five-car collision resulting in injuries to two other motorists, police said.

Crayton was charged with two counts of assault-by-auto,driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, police said.

