Duo Charged In Route 80 Killing Now Accused Of Another Just Days Earlier

Two men charged with stalking and shooting a driver dead on Route 80 last month killed another man four days earlier on Long Island, authorities there said.

Douglas Coudrey, 22, of Eastport, and Kenneth Regan, 21, of Centerreach, are charged with murder in the Jan. 14 shooting death of Justin Gottlieb, 27, of Plainview, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Authorities captured and charged Coudrey and Regan on Jan. 22 after Louis Perez, 27, of the Bronx, was shot in his car on Route 80 in Lodi several days earlier.

The new charges stem from an apparent drive-by shooting in Plainview, Nassau County police said.

Coudrey and Regan fired several shots into an SUV, killing 27-year-old Justin Gottlieb, they said. Gottlieb was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Hempstead.

In the second shooting, Coudrey and Regan were in a 2013 BMW SUV that followed a Honda Civic driven by Perez across the George Washington Bridge and onto westbound Route 80 around midnight on Jan. 18, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said last month.

Eventually, the BMW pulled alongside the Honda and a passenger "extended his arm out the window and fired several shots into the victim's car" near Exit 64, the chief said.

"It was not a random shooting -- it was a targeted killing," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

READ MORE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/garfield/police-fire/targeted-killing-long-island-trio-charged-in-fatal-route-80-shooting/782290/

Video from the scene. DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.