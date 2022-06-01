Dump Truck Overturns, Shuts Down Route 46 In Warren County

A dump truck overturned and shut down Route 46 in Warren County, authorities said.

The truck overturned near Quenby Mtn. Road and Pequest Fish Hatchery during the afternoon on Wednesday, June 1, the Mountain Lake Fire Company said.

A photo from the scene shows a load of dirt or sand spilled over the roadway with several emergency vehicles.

The area between Quenby Mtn. Road and Pequest Fish Hatchery was closed for the crash investigation and cleanup until further notice, police said.

It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.