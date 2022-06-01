Contact Us
Dump Truck Overturns, Shuts Down Route 46 In Warren County

Valerie Musson
A dump truck overturned and shut down Route 46 in Warren County, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Mountain Lake Fire Company- 72 Fire via Facebook/

The truck overturned near Quenby Mtn. Road and Pequest Fish Hatchery during the afternoon on Wednesday, June 1, the Mountain Lake Fire Company said.

A photo from the scene shows a load of dirt or sand spilled over the roadway with several emergency vehicles.

The area between Quenby Mtn. Road and Pequest Fish Hatchery was closed for the crash investigation and cleanup until further notice, police said.

It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen.

