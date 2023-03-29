Dump Truck Driver Killed In Route 78 Crash Lost Mom 25 Days Earlier, Loved Ones Say

A 54-year-old dump truck driver killed in a crash on Route 78 had been mourning the loss of his mom, loved ones say.

Kevin A. Cougle, of Rockaway, died when his truck and other vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Exit 49B in Springfield around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, New Jersey State Police said.

The fiery crash closed the highway for several hours, and Cougle was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Cougle said his mother, Joyce Cougle, died 25 days prior to his accident.

"Kevin loved driving his dump truck and spending time with family and friends. He always lit up a room and made sure ALL who knew were taken care of," the campaign says. "He always took care of the those he loved around him by being generous- either with words, gifts, accommodations….you name it.

"Kevin took care of people, now it’s time we take off his family for him! ❤️❤️ ."

Funds raised will go toward Cougle's funeral. Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.