Dumont PD: Two Girls Say Man In Trench Coat Exposed Himself In CVS Lot

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help police investigating the flasher report is asked to call the Dumont PD: (201) 387-5000. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A man in a beige trench coat exposed himself to two girls in the parking lot of the Dumont CVS on Monday, said police who sought the public's help finding him.

The two high school students told police the man was in his mid to late 20s and driving a newer model white Audi.

They said he played loud music to get their attention in the store's West Madison Avenue parking lot, then exposed himself to them, police said.

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help police investigating the case is asked to call the Dumont PD: (201) 387-5000 .

