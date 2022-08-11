Drunken Suspect In Mount Olive Hit-And-Run Busted After Abandoning License Plate At Crash Scene

The suspect in a Mount Olive hit-and-run was busted after abandoning his license plate at the scene of the drunken crash, authorities said.

David E. Fisk, 31, of Washington, was charged with DWI, reckless driving, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while suspended, Mount Olive police said in a Monday release.

Fisk is accused of damaging a fence near the dumpster area during a crash on Stedwick Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

He also left the vehicle’s license plate at the scene of the crash, which is how officers ultimately identified him as the driver, they said.

When he was located nearby, officers asked him to perform a series of field sobriety tests after noticing signs of intoxication.

He was subsequently arrested and charged before being released to a sober driver pending a court appearance.

