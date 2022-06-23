Drunken Driver Barrels Into Pequannock Home Causing Gas Leak, Serious Damage: Police

A drunk driver was slapped with charges after barreling into a Pequannock home and causing serious damage, authorities said.

Officers responding to the crash report at the intersection of the Boulevard and Dale Avenue saw a red Subaru Forester on the lawn of 28 Dale Ave. that had barreled into the home shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, Pequannock Police said in a release on Wednesday, June 22.

The driver, Steven Lachenauer, 50, of Pequannock, was showing signs of intoxication during questioning, police said.

A follow-up investigation led to the discovery of drugs at the scene that were found to be Lachenauer’s, according to police.

Meanwhile, the property was assessed and determined to be significantly damaged, requiring a response from several fire companies, as well as PSEG to control a gas leak.

Lachenauer was taken to headquarters, where he was processed and charged with drug possession and DWI, as well as lack of insurance, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving with drugs, and using a handheld wireless device.

Lachenauer was released pending a mandatory appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

